Rawstream Network Filtering Solution
DNS-based network filtering solution for web threat protection
Rawstream Network Filtering Solution
DNS-based network filtering solution for web threat protection
Rawstream Network Filtering Solution Description
Rawstream Network Filtering Solution is a DNS-based network security tool that provides web filtering and threat protection at the network level. The solution operates as a cloud-based service that can be deployed as a virtual appliance or through DNS server redirection. The platform protects both on-premise and off-premise devices from web-based threats including ransomware, malware, and phishing attacks. It functions at the network level and can be implemented at the server for multiple locations. The solution supports BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) environments by filtering all devices on the network without requiring software installation on individual devices. It provides DNS threat protection for guest WiFi networks, blocking objectionable content on customer and visitor devices. The filtering system includes over 80 content categories covering web content. It enables administrators to create flexible policies that can be applied organization-wide, to user groups, or to individual users. The solution provides real-time reporting with detailed dashboards for monitoring network activity. Deployment is designed for quick implementation, with the ability to set up the service within minutes. The platform supports both on-site and remote working environments, allowing organizations to secure publicly accessible networks and restrict access to malicious sites across distributed workforces.
Rawstream Network Filtering Solution FAQ
Common questions about Rawstream Network Filtering Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Rawstream Network Filtering Solution is DNS-based network filtering solution for web threat protection developed by Rawstream. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with URL Filtering, Policy, Ransomware.
ALTERNATIVES
Cloud-based web filtering solution protecting against malware and phishing
DNS-based content filtering and threat protection service
AI-powered DNS-based web content filtering across 66 categories
Web filtering solution for blocking threats and enforcing content policies
On-premise secure web gateway with proxy filtering and traffic inspection
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