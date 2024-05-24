Rawstream Network Filtering Solution Description

Rawstream Network Filtering Solution is a DNS-based network security tool that provides web filtering and threat protection at the network level. The solution operates as a cloud-based service that can be deployed as a virtual appliance or through DNS server redirection. The platform protects both on-premise and off-premise devices from web-based threats including ransomware, malware, and phishing attacks. It functions at the network level and can be implemented at the server for multiple locations. The solution supports BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) environments by filtering all devices on the network without requiring software installation on individual devices. It provides DNS threat protection for guest WiFi networks, blocking objectionable content on customer and visitor devices. The filtering system includes over 80 content categories covering web content. It enables administrators to create flexible policies that can be applied organization-wide, to user groups, or to individual users. The solution provides real-time reporting with detailed dashboards for monitoring network activity. Deployment is designed for quick implementation, with the ability to set up the service within minutes. The platform supports both on-site and remote working environments, allowing organizations to secure publicly accessible networks and restrict access to malicious sites across distributed workforces.