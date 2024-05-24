SonicWall Managed Protection Security Suite Logo

SonicWall Managed Protection Security Suite

Managed firewall security suite with expert management and cyber warranty

Network Security Commercial
SonicWall Managed Protection Security Suite Description

SonicWall Managed Protection Security Suite (MPSS) is a managed firewall security offering that provides expert-managed next-generation firewalls with advanced security services. The suite is designed to address the risks associated with unmanaged firewalls by ensuring proper configuration, deployment, and updates. The product includes SonicSentry-backed management services that handle firewall configuration and maintenance. MPSS provides monthly reporting to track security posture and includes an embedded cyber warranty through Cysurance for financial protection against cyber incidents. The suite integrates with SonicWall's Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) for distributed network protection and supports multi-tenant architecture for MSPs and businesses managing multiple environments. Management capabilities are provided through NSM 3.0 and SonicWall Unified Management, a cloud-native management hub. MPSS incorporates SAMI (SonicWall AI for Monitoring & Insight), an embedded AI component designed to simplify operations and accelerate issue resolution. The solution offers policy-driven protection and is positioned for organizations seeking managed firewall services with professional oversight and warranty coverage.

SonicWall Managed Protection Security Suite FAQ

Common questions about SonicWall Managed Protection Security Suite including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SonicWall Managed Protection Security Suite is Managed firewall security suite with expert management and cyber warranty developed by SonicWall. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Centralized Management, Cloud Native.

