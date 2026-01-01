Array APV Series Load Balancing & App Delivery Logo

Array APV Series Load Balancing & App Delivery

Load balancer & app delivery controller for availability & performance

Array APV Series is an application delivery controller that provides load balancing and application delivery capabilities for web and application servers. The product distributes traffic across server pools, maintains session persistence, and accelerates application performance. The APV Series offers Layer 4 and Layer 7 server load balancing with health checks to enhance availability and scalability. It includes global server load balancing (GSLB) and DNS capabilities for multi-site and multi-cloud redundancy supporting disaster recovery scenarios. Security features include SSL/TLS offload, authentication, authorization, single sign-on (SSO), DDoS mitigation, and web application security. The product supports FIPS encryption, ECC/RSA ciphers, multi-factor authentication, and TLS 1.3, with ICSA certification. Performance optimization is achieved through SSL offload, TCP connection multiplexing, caching, and compression. The system includes traffic management capabilities with custom scripting for content switching and application delivery rules. The APV Series is available in multiple deployment options: physical appliances scalable to 100 Gbps of hardware-accelerated SSL throughput, virtual appliances supporting VMware, Hyper-V, and KVM hypervisors, and cloud-native instances on AWS and Azure with utility consumption and BYOL licensing options. Application templates are provided for Microsoft, VMware, Oracle, SAP, eClinicalWorks, and other enterprise applications. The product supports multi-tenant network hyper-converged infrastructure configurations.

Array APV Series Load Balancing & App Delivery FAQ

Common questions about Array APV Series Load Balancing & App Delivery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

