Stormshield SN3100 Description

The Stormshield SN3100 is a next-generation firewall designed for large companies with mission-critical architectures. The appliance provides network security through firewall capabilities, intrusion prevention system (IPS), antivirus, IP reputation, and web service filtering. The SN3100 offers high-availability technology with redundant components including dual SSDs in RAID 1 configuration and hot-swappable redundant power supplies. The device supports up to 5 million simultaneous sessions and can handle up to 5,000 IPSec VPN tunnels and 1,000 concurrent SSL VPN clients. Network connectivity options include various interface types: 1000BASE-T copper, 2.5GBASE-T copper, 10GBASE-T copper, 1Gb SFP, 10Gb SFP+, 25Gb SFP28, and 40Gb QSFP+ interfaces. The firewall supports up to 3 optional network extension modules for infrastructure flexibility. Performance specifications include 74 Gbps firewall throughput (1518 bytes UDP), 55 Gbps IPS throughput, and 8.5 Gbps threat prevention throughput with all security features enabled. VPN performance reaches 15 Gbps for IPSec AES-GCM. The device includes 256 GB SSD storage for logs with an optional 1 TB SSD upgrade for big data requirements. The SN3100 holds European security certifications including Visa de sécurité and Common Criteria certification.