SafeDNS Web Content Filtering Description

SafeDNS Web Content Filtering is a cloud-native DNS filtering solution that controls web access by intercepting DNS lookups and applying policies in real time. The service uses AI and machine learning models to classify and categorize over 116 million domains into 66 content categories, including malware, phishing, adult content, social media, streaming, and gaming. The solution operates without requiring on-premises hardware or appliances. Organizations configure their routers or devices to point to SafeDNS's anycast DNS servers, or install lightweight agents for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices. The system blocks unwanted content before pages load by filtering DNS requests. SafeDNS provides granular access controls that allow administrators to set custom rules by user, device, or location. The platform includes pre-configured mappings for over 180 applications and ecosystems such as Netflix, Zoom, TikTok, and AWS, which can be blocked with a single click. The AI-driven engine updates daily to automatically classify new domains and adapt to emerging threats without manual list management. The service includes reporting and analytics dashboards that provide visibility into network web activity, usage trends, and policy compliance. Reports can be exported in PDF or CSV formats, and data can be integrated with SIEM systems via S3 for threat intelligence workflows. SafeDNS is designed to support compliance requirements including CIPA for E-Rate funding, and regulations from IWF, BpjM, and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection. The solution is used by educational institutions, telecom providers, and organizations managing public Wi-Fi networks.