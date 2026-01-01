Array Networks Web Application Firewall Logo

Array Networks Web Application Firewall

WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats

Network Security
Commercial
Array Networks Web Application Firewall Description

Array Networks Web Application Firewall provides protection for web applications and APIs against zero-day vulnerabilities and cyber threats. The solution automatically blocks zero-day attacks and includes proactive DDoS defense capabilities. It prevents attacks targeting users and offers protection against bot attacks with pinpoint accuracy. The WAF provides security coverage for both web and mobile APIs. It can be deployed on physical appliances, virtual appliances, hyper-converged infrastructure, or cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. The solution is designed to protect applications across various industries including banking, healthcare, manufacturing, government, education, and service providers. It offers flexible licensing options including perpetual licenses, subscription models, utility consumption pricing, and MSP/IaaS pricing structures. Array Networks serves over 5,000 worldwide deployments and is used by major organizations including 4 of the world's top 10 banks, 5 of the world's top 10 telecoms, and over 20% of the Global 2000 companies. The WAF integrates with Array's broader application delivery and security portfolio to provide comprehensive application protection.

Array Networks Web Application Firewall FAQ

Common questions about Array Networks Web Application Firewall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Array Networks Web Application Firewall is WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats developed by Array Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.

