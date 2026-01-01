AhnLab Network PLUS Logo

AhnLab Network PLUS

Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox

Network Security
Commercial
AhnLab Network PLUS Description

AhnLab Network PLUS is an integrated network security platform that combines multiple security products into a unified system. The platform includes next-generation firewall capabilities (AhnLab XTG), intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX), network sandboxing (AhnLab MDS), and centralized management through AhnLab TMS (Threat Management System). The platform provides centralized security management that unifies policy management, monitoring, and threat analysis across all integrated products. It incorporates threat intelligence to enable proactive protection against advanced attacks. The system includes a big data processing engine for traffic processing, threat detection, analysis, and response. AhnLab Network PLUS addresses multiple use cases including ransomware protection, DDoS mitigation, and Zero Trust security implementations. The platform is designed to integrate endpoint and network security controls. Management capabilities include real-time graphical monitoring and analysis of network, firewall, IPS, anti-virus, anti-spam, and related log data. The platform maintains consistent performance regardless of the number of policies or sessions configured. It provides intuitive configuration interfaces for managing the integrated security products.

AhnLab Network PLUS FAQ

Common questions about AhnLab Network PLUS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

