Endian UTM is a unified threat management security gateway solution designed for business IT environments. The platform provides network protection through multiple security layers including firewall capabilities, intrusion prevention systems, VPN connectivity (SSL and IPsec), web filtering, and email filtering. The solution offers flexible deployment options including hardware appliances, virtual machines, and cloud-based implementations. It supports various connectivity options such as Ethernet, 10GbE, SFP, and 4G/5G connections to maintain business continuity. Endian UTM includes network awareness capabilities that monitor and analyze network traffic patterns. The system can scale to protect up to 1000 endpoints and provides centralized management through a web-based interface. The platform runs on EndianOS, a specialized operating system designed for security gateway functions. The solution supports compliance requirements including GDPR, IEC 62443, and NIS2 standards. It includes edge computing capabilities and can be integrated with other Endian platform components such as Endian Switchboard for centralized management and Endian Network for lifecycle management. The system provides threat detection and prevention capabilities through signature-based and behavioral analysis methods. It offers reporting and monitoring features to track security events and network performance metrics.
WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.
Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually.
NBD (Network Block Device) is a network protocol implementation that allows clients to access remote block devices over a network as if they were local storage.
A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.
A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.
A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.