Endian UTM

Endian UTM is a unified threat management security gateway solution designed for business IT environments. The platform provides network protection through multiple security layers including firewall capabilities, intrusion prevention systems, VPN connectivity (SSL and IPsec), web filtering, and email filtering. The solution offers flexible deployment options including hardware appliances, virtual machines, and cloud-based implementations. It supports various connectivity options such as Ethernet, 10GbE, SFP, and 4G/5G connections to maintain business continuity. Endian UTM includes network awareness capabilities that monitor and analyze network traffic patterns. The system can scale to protect up to 1000 endpoints and provides centralized management through a web-based interface. The platform runs on EndianOS, a specialized operating system designed for security gateway functions. The solution supports compliance requirements including GDPR, IEC 62443, and NIS2 standards. It includes edge computing capabilities and can be integrated with other Endian platform components such as Endian Switchboard for centralized management and Endian Network for lifecycle management. The system provides threat detection and prevention capabilities through signature-based and behavioral analysis methods. It offers reporting and monitoring features to track security events and network performance metrics.