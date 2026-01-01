ThreatSTOP IP Defense
ThreatSTOP IP Defense Description
ThreatSTOP IP Defense is a cloud-native service that integrates with TCP/IP-based network devices including firewalls, routers, switches, load balancers, and intrusion detection and prevention systems. The service automatically updates these devices with threat intelligence to block malicious IP addresses and domains before they can cause damage. The platform aggregates threat intelligence from hundreds of sources and continuously updates connected network devices with information about infrastructure used by cyber criminals. It converts existing network equipment into automated security gateways without requiring additional hardware purchases. The service provides over 600 customizable security policies organized by category, allowing organizations to create custom block and allow lists. It supports integration of custom, in-house, or third-party threat intelligence feeds alongside the platform's curated feeds. ThreatSTOP IP Defense includes reporting capabilities that allow users to view and analyze blocked threats, identify affected client devices, and generate custom email reports and alerts. The platform offers research tools including Check IOC functionality for investigating indicators of compromise. The service automates policy distribution to multiple device types including next-generation firewalls, DNS servers, routers, switches, intrusion detection and prevention systems, web application firewalls, and security information and event management systems. Updates are delivered continuously to maintain protection against emerging threats.
