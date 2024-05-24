Intego NetBarrier Description

Intego NetBarrier is a firewall application designed for macOS that provides bidirectional network protection. The software monitors both inbound and outbound network traffic to block unsolicited connections and prevent unauthorized access to Mac systems. The firewall includes location-aware functionality that automatically adjusts protection settings based on the network environment, such as home, work, public Wi-Fi, or hotel networks. Users can configure custom rules and settings for different network types. NetBarrier allows users to control which applications can access the network and block connections to specific domains. The software identifies devices attempting to access the Mac and enables users to allow or deny access on a per-device basis. The product is compatible with macOS High Sierra (10.13) and later versions, including macOS Sequoia (15.x). It requires 1.5 GB of available disk space and an internet connection for updates. NetBarrier is available as part of Intego's Mac software bundles, including Mac Internet Security X9, Mac Premium Bundle X9, and Mac Premium Bundle + VPN. The software is available in English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish languages.