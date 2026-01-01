Somansa Webkeeper Logo

Somansa Webkeeper is a secure web gateway solution that provides SSL/TLS decryption and malicious website blocking capabilities in a single device. The solution blocks access to malware distribution sites, ransomware sources, and non-business websites to protect organizational information assets. The product maintains a database of over 10 million malicious websites with 30-minute update cycles for real-time access control. It operates as an explicit proxy to provide visibility into encrypted traffic and enforce web access policies. Webkeeper blocks various categories of harmful sites including inappropriate content, gambling, illegal information, copyright piracy, file sharing, games, and malicious code distribution sites. It also blocks non-work-related sites such as social media, live streaming, video services, commercial messengers, and online games. The solution includes generative AI control features that monitor and block ChatGPT usage, track conversations and answers, block personal information in queries, and allow policy configuration by department or position. All image uploads through AI services are recorded for audit purposes. Webkeeper provides comprehensive logging and reporting capabilities with 100% post-mortem audit analysis of all employee website access. It offers drill-down search features, automatic scheduled reports (weekly, monthly, quarterly), and statistical analysis tools. Additional blocking capabilities include routing apps, torrent/webhard/cloud storage services, PC remote control tools (Chrome Remote Desktop, TeamViewer, MS Remote Desktop), and financial trading services including virtual currency exchanges.

Somansa Webkeeper is SSL/TLS decryption & malicious site blocking solution with AI control developed by Somansa. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI, Decryption, Log Analysis.

