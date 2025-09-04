Endian Firewall Community 0 Free Updated 05 September 2025

Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Endian Firewall Community is a free, open-source firewall solution built on hardened Linux designed for home networks and small environments. The platform provides stateful firewall capabilities to protect networks from internet threats while managing access to internal and external resources. It includes VPN functionality supporting both SSL and IPSec protocols for secure remote access and site-to-site connectivity. Email security features help eliminate spam, phishing, and malicious email threats. The solution incorporates antivirus scanning for both web and email traffic to detect and prevent malware infections. Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) functionality analyzes network traffic flows to identify and block internal and external threats. Multi-WAN support enables connection of multiple internet links with failover capabilities for improved network reliability. Quality of Service (QoS) features allow bandwidth management and traffic prioritization for applications like VoIP, web browsing, and email. The system includes reporting capabilities that provide real-time and historical network traffic analysis with daily, weekly, and monthly usage reports. The web-based management interface provides centralized configuration and monitoring of all firewall functions. As a community edition, the solution relies on user forums and community documentation for support rather than professional technical assistance.