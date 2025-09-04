Endian Firewall Community is a free, open-source firewall solution built on hardened Linux designed for home networks and small environments. The platform provides stateful firewall capabilities to protect networks from internet threats while managing access to internal and external resources. It includes VPN functionality supporting both SSL and IPSec protocols for secure remote access and site-to-site connectivity. Email security features help eliminate spam, phishing, and malicious email threats. The solution incorporates antivirus scanning for both web and email traffic to detect and prevent malware infections. Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) functionality analyzes network traffic flows to identify and block internal and external threats. Multi-WAN support enables connection of multiple internet links with failover capabilities for improved network reliability. Quality of Service (QoS) features allow bandwidth management and traffic prioritization for applications like VoIP, web browsing, and email. The system includes reporting capabilities that provide real-time and historical network traffic analysis with daily, weekly, and monthly usage reports. The web-based management interface provides centralized configuration and monitoring of all firewall functions. As a community edition, the solution relies on user forums and community documentation for support rather than professional technical assistance.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
NBD is a user-space network protocol for sharing block devices over a network, allowing clients to access block devices on a server as if they were local.
Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring.
Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.
WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.
A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.
Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.
Tcpreplay is a suite of Open Source utilities for editing and replaying captured network traffic.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.