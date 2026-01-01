AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer Description

AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer provides visibility and management capabilities for hybrid network security infrastructure spanning cloud and on-premises environments. The tool visualizes network security topology by collecting information from firewalls, routers, load balancers, and web proxies. The product analyzes firewall rules to identify unused, duplicate, overlapping, or expired rules and provides recommendations for rule consolidation, reordering, and tightening overly permissive configurations. It performs traffic impact assessment and enables "what-if" traffic queries for change planning and connectivity troubleshooting. Firewall Analyzer includes application discovery functionality that uses AI to identify business applications, their resources, and network connectivity. The AppViz feature associates firewall rules with the business applications they support. The tool supports network segmentation enforcement by validating that security policies align with segmentation strategies. It includes AlgoBot, a chatbot interface that provides answers about network security policies in natural language. Compliance capabilities include pre-populated audit-ready reports covering government and industry regulations, with identification of compliance gaps across the hybrid network. The product identifies risky security policy rules, exposed assets, and prioritizes risks based on business-critical applications. Firewall Analyzer integrates with traditional and next-generation firewalls, cloud security controls, routers, load balancers, and web proxies from multiple vendors.