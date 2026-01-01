AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer Logo

AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer

Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer Description

AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer provides visibility and management capabilities for hybrid network security infrastructure spanning cloud and on-premises environments. The tool visualizes network security topology by collecting information from firewalls, routers, load balancers, and web proxies. The product analyzes firewall rules to identify unused, duplicate, overlapping, or expired rules and provides recommendations for rule consolidation, reordering, and tightening overly permissive configurations. It performs traffic impact assessment and enables "what-if" traffic queries for change planning and connectivity troubleshooting. Firewall Analyzer includes application discovery functionality that uses AI to identify business applications, their resources, and network connectivity. The AppViz feature associates firewall rules with the business applications they support. The tool supports network segmentation enforcement by validating that security policies align with segmentation strategies. It includes AlgoBot, a chatbot interface that provides answers about network security policies in natural language. Compliance capabilities include pre-populated audit-ready reports covering government and industry regulations, with identification of compliance gaps across the hybrid network. The product identifies risky security policy rules, exposed assets, and prioritizes risks based on business-critical applications. Firewall Analyzer integrates with traditional and next-generation firewalls, cloud security controls, routers, load balancers, and web proxies from multiple vendors.

AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer FAQ

Common questions about AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer is Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility developed by AlgoSec. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →