WatchGuard Firebox M295 Description

WatchGuard Firebox M295 is a rack-mountable next-generation firewall appliance designed for small sites and remote offices. The device provides 1.8 Gbps UTM throughput, 7.9 Gbps firewall throughput, and 5.8 Gbps VPN throughput. It supports up to 100 users and can handle 100 branch office VPN tunnels and 100 mobile VPN connections. The appliance includes hardware interfaces consisting of 4x2.5 Gb ports, 4x1 Gb ports, and 2xSFP+ ports. It offers unlimited VLAN support and includes SD-WAN Dynamic Path Selection functionality. The M295 provides security services including antivirus scanning at 3 Gbps, intrusion prevention system (IPS) at 2.41 Gbps, and HTTPS inspection at 1.12 Gbps. All performance metrics are tested with security services active rather than disabled. The device integrates with WatchGuard Cloud for centralized management and ThreatSync for AI-enhanced XDR correlation. It is part of the Firebox M-Series rack-mount appliances and includes multi-speed ports, scalable memory, and redundancy options. The appliance is designed for deployment in branch offices, distributed networks, and data centers requiring network security with VPN capabilities.