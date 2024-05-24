Fortinet Secure Networking Logo

Fortinet Secure Networking

Converged network security platform with NGFW, SD-WAN, SASE, and SecOps

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
-1
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Fortinet Secure Networking is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Fortinet Secure Networking Description

Fortinet Secure Networking is a converged security and networking platform that combines multiple security and network functions into an integrated solution. The platform includes next-generation firewall capabilities, switching, wireless LAN, 5G connectivity, and network access control. The solution provides unified SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) functionality with secure SD-WAN, ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access), cloud-native firewall, and web application firewall capabilities. It includes CNAPP (Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform) through Lacework integration for cloud security. The platform features security operations capabilities with SIEM, SOAR, and extended detection and response (XDR) functions. It offers AI-powered security services through FortiGuard subscriptions and provides unified management through FortiManager. The solution addresses hybrid workforce security, network and application protection across multi-cloud environments, and security operations center requirements. It includes managed SOC-as-a-Service for 24x7 monitoring and response. The platform supports AI data center security with infrastructure protection, segmentation, and policy enforcement. It provides email security through FortiMail and includes insider risk management capabilities.

Fortinet Secure Networking FAQ

Common questions about Fortinet Secure Networking including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Fortinet Secure Networking is Converged network security platform with NGFW, SD-WAN, SASE, and SecOps developed by Fortinet. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, SASE.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →