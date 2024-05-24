Fortinet Secure Networking Description

Fortinet Secure Networking is a converged security and networking platform that combines multiple security and network functions into an integrated solution. The platform includes next-generation firewall capabilities, switching, wireless LAN, 5G connectivity, and network access control. The solution provides unified SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) functionality with secure SD-WAN, ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access), cloud-native firewall, and web application firewall capabilities. It includes CNAPP (Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform) through Lacework integration for cloud security. The platform features security operations capabilities with SIEM, SOAR, and extended detection and response (XDR) functions. It offers AI-powered security services through FortiGuard subscriptions and provides unified management through FortiManager. The solution addresses hybrid workforce security, network and application protection across multi-cloud environments, and security operations center requirements. It includes managed SOC-as-a-Service for 24x7 monitoring and response. The platform supports AI data center security with infrastructure protection, segmentation, and policy enforcement. It provides email security through FortiMail and includes insider risk management capabilities.