SonicWall Gen 8 NS _a_ Series Description

SonicWall Gen 8 NS a Series is a mid-range next-generation firewall product line designed for mid-size and distributed enterprises. The series provides network security capabilities including firewall inspection, intrusion prevention, and protection against ransomware and advanced threats. The firewalls include Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI) technology for detecting zero-day threats and unknown malware through deep memory inspection. TLS/SSL decryption and inspection capabilities enable encrypted traffic analysis. Application intelligence and control features provide visibility and management of network applications. The product line includes built-in secure SD-WAN functionality for network optimization without requiring separate appliances. WLAN management capabilities enable integration with wireless access points. A built-in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) connector provides secure access to private applications through Cloud Secure Edge integration. The series offers centralized management with configuration administration and bulk deployment capabilities. Advanced reporting and analytics features include customizable reports and tenant-based analytics. The product includes an embedded cyber warranty that provides financial protection against security breaches. Multiple models are available ranging from the NSa 2650 to NSa 5800, with varying throughput specifications from 1.4 Gbps to 24 Gbps for threat prevention. Models include 10 GbE ports and 2.5/5 GbE ports for multi-gigabit connectivity.