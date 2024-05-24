SiteLock Pro Logo

SiteLock Pro

by SiteLock

Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backups

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
WafWeb SecurityDdosSql Injection+2
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SiteLock Pro Description

SiteLock Pro is a website security platform designed for websites with high traffic volumes requiring comprehensive protection. The service performs daily automated scans of website code, databases, and content management systems to detect malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats. The platform includes a Web Application Firewall (WAF) that filters malicious traffic and blocks bad bots using behavioral analysis and IP reputation. The integrated Content Delivery Network (CDN) provides advanced caching capabilities and DDoS protection up to 1Gbps for Layer 3 and 4 attacks. Security scanning capabilities include webpage scanning, SQL injection detection, cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability checks, platform verification for CMS applications, and email reputation monitoring. The SMART scanning system performs both outside-in and inside-out analysis to detect malicious code embedded in servers and databases. The service offers automatic patching for popular CMS platforms including WordPress. Daily website backups up to 5GB provide one-click restore functionality for compromised sites. Customers can customize WAF configurations through the dashboard or via ticket requests to SiteLock security experts. Additional features include SSL certificate monitoring, domain name verification, backdoor protection, OWASP Top 10 prevention, and PCI compliance reporting. The platform provides a trust seal for verified secure websites and weekly TrueReview reports detailing traffic activity and blocked attacks. Support includes 24-hour ticket response time with access to SiteLock security experts via call, ticket, and email.

SiteLock Pro FAQ

Common questions about SiteLock Pro including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SiteLock Pro is Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backups developed by SiteLock. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with WAF, Web Security, DDOS.

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