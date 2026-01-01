AlgoSec FireFlow Description

AlgoSec FireFlow is a security policy management solution that automates the firewall change process from initial planning through risk analysis, implementation, and validation. The product manages both inbound and outbound firewall rules to control network traffic and protect against unauthorized connections, malware, and denial-of-service attacks. FireFlow provides zero-touch change management capabilities that automate security policy changes while performing risk analysis before implementation. The solution includes AppChange functionality, which enables changes at the business application level during application migrations, server deployment, and decommissioning processes. The product automatically identifies network devices that block connectivity flows to determine which rules require modification. It analyzes proposed changes before implementation to detect potential risks, vulnerabilities, or compliance violations. After changes are applied, FireFlow validates that modifications were executed accurately as intended. FireFlow integrates with IT Service Management solutions to fit into existing workflows and processes. The solution provides capabilities for designing security policies by optimizing existing rules and objects to reduce complexity. It includes documentation and auditing features to track firewall rule changes, including creation dates, expiration dates, responsible personnel, and the purpose of each rule.