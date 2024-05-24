SonicWall NS_v Series Description

SonicWall NSv Series is a virtual firewall solution designed to provide network security for cloud environments. The product delivers next-generation firewall capabilities in virtualized form, supporting both private cloud platforms (VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, KVM) and public cloud platforms (AWS, Azure). The virtual firewall runs on SonicOSX 7.0 operating system and offers protection against resource misuse attacks, cross-virtual-machine attacks, side-channel attacks, and network-based exploits. The solution includes Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI) technology that works with Capture Advanced Threat Protection sandboxing to detect zero-day threats and unknown malware by inspecting directly in memory. The NSv Series provides centralized policy configuration and management through a single pane of glass interface, enabling visibility into intra-host communication between virtual machines. The platform supports unified policy management to reduce configuration errors and deployment time. Available in three models (NSv 270, NSv 470, NSv 870), the series offers varying levels of firewall inspection throughput (6 Gbps to 14 Gbps) and SSO user support (500 to 15,000 users). Licensing options include both Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and Pay As You Go (PAYG) models. The solution supports distributed clustering and scaling for system resiliency and operational uptime. It integrates with cloud provider marketplaces for deployment and can be used in hybrid environments combining private and public cloud infrastructure.