Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Description

Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a cloud-delivered security solution that provides inline protection for web and SaaS traffic. The platform performs single-pass TLS inspection to analyze web and SaaS traffic for security threats and data protection. The solution includes multiple threat protection capabilities such as anti-malware, machine learning-based analysis, threat intelligence feeds, deobfuscation and file unpacking, pre-execution analysis, multi-stage sandboxing, patient zero protection, and malware retention. For data security, the platform offers DLP and DSPM across multiple channels including inline web, SaaS, IaaS, email, and endpoints. It supports 3,000+ data identifiers, 1,800+ file types, ML-based classifications, and 40+ compliance templates. The web filtering component provides granular policy enforcement across 130+ categories, including security risk categories, with support for languages in 190+ countries. Features include custom categories, translation services, safe search, silent ad blocking, and dynamic ratings for unrated webpages. Behavior analytics capabilities use machine learning with 65+ models and 180+ pre-built policies to detect insider risk, compromised accounts, and data exfiltration. The User Confidence Index (UCI) scoring system enables adaptive policy actions based on risk scores. The platform supports adaptive access policies for both managed and unmanaged devices with SSO/MFA IdP integration. It is part of the Netskope One SSE platform and can be extended with additional capabilities including Firewall-as-a-Service, Remote Browser Isolation, and Enterprise Browser.