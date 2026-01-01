Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Logo

Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG)

Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Description

Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a cloud-delivered security solution that provides inline protection for web and SaaS traffic. The platform performs single-pass TLS inspection to analyze web and SaaS traffic for security threats and data protection. The solution includes multiple threat protection capabilities such as anti-malware, machine learning-based analysis, threat intelligence feeds, deobfuscation and file unpacking, pre-execution analysis, multi-stage sandboxing, patient zero protection, and malware retention. For data security, the platform offers DLP and DSPM across multiple channels including inline web, SaaS, IaaS, email, and endpoints. It supports 3,000+ data identifiers, 1,800+ file types, ML-based classifications, and 40+ compliance templates. The web filtering component provides granular policy enforcement across 130+ categories, including security risk categories, with support for languages in 190+ countries. Features include custom categories, translation services, safe search, silent ad blocking, and dynamic ratings for unrated webpages. Behavior analytics capabilities use machine learning with 65+ models and 180+ pre-built policies to detect insider risk, compromised accounts, and data exfiltration. The User Confidence Index (UCI) scoring system enables adaptive policy actions based on risk scores. The platform supports adaptive access policies for both managed and unmanaged devices with SSO/MFA IdP integration. It is part of the Netskope One SSE platform and can be extended with additional capabilities including Firewall-as-a-Service, Remote Browser Isolation, and Enterprise Browser.

Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) FAQ

Common questions about Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP developed by Netskope. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Cloud Security, Data Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →