Monitorapp AISVA is an SSL/TLS traffic decryption solution designed to address security blind spots created by encrypted network traffic. The product intercepts encrypted traffic within enterprise networks, automatically identifies inbound and outbound traffic, and decrypts it to enable security solutions to detect hidden threats. AISVA utilizes a full transparent proxy approach that integrates into existing network configurations without modification. It performs SSL/TLS decryption and forwards decrypted traffic to various security appliances for analysis, then re-encrypts the traffic before transmitting it to its final destination. The solution includes automated certificate management features with pre-expiration alerts and automatic bypass functions. It performs real-time health checks to detect anomalies in security solution integration points and executes automatic bypass in case of failures to ensure continuous network operations. AISVA provides a high-performance proxy engine designed to handle encrypted traffic efficiently while maintaining network performance. The system includes a real-time monitoring dashboard and detailed logging capabilities for managing decrypted traffic. It supports automatic policy backup and restoration, enabling enterprises to maintain consistent security policies across cloud and hybrid environments. The product is designed to reduce the processing burden on traditional security solutions by handling SSL/TLS decryption centrally, allowing network security appliances to identify and block threats that would otherwise remain hidden within encrypted traffic.

Monitorapp AISVA is SSL/TLS traffic decryption solution for security inspection developed by MONITORAPP. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Certificate, Decryption.

