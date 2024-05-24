Palo Alto Networks Logo

Palo Alto Networks

by ADVANTUS360

Enterprise NGFW platform with threat prevention and Zero Trust capabilities

Network Security Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Security Orchestration
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Network Security2 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Palo Alto Networks Description

Palo Alto Networks provides enterprise network security solutions centered around Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) technology. The platform delivers application visibility independent of port or protocol, enabling organizations to monitor and control network traffic based on application identity rather than traditional port-based rules. The solution includes context-aware threat prevention capabilities designed to reduce false positives and improve security team efficiency. Zero Trust implementation is integrated into the platform to balance security requirements with operational needs. Centralized management is provided through Panorama, which creates consistency across physical and virtual firewall deployments. The Cortex XDR component offers unified threat detection by correlating data points across the environment. IoT Security functionality discovers and assesses risks from connected devices. The platform includes security orchestration capabilities that automate routine tasks while maintaining human oversight for critical decisions. Dynamic updates maintain protection levels without requiring constant manual intervention. Policy recommendations are generated based on actual network usage patterns. The solution provides focused alerting to reduce noise and help security teams concentrate on genuine threats. Compliance reporting functionality connects security controls to regulatory requirements. The platform is designed to adapt to changing business needs and integrate with existing security investments.

Palo Alto Networks FAQ

Common questions about Palo Alto Networks including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Palo Alto Networks is Enterprise NGFW platform with threat prevention and Zero Trust capabilities developed by ADVANTUS360. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Security Orchestration.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Corsa Security Platform Logo
Corsa Security Platform

Turnkey virtual firewall orchestration platform for enterprises, SPs & MSSPs.

0
Corsa Security Platform for Automating FWaaS Logo
Corsa Security Platform for Automating FWaaS

Turnkey platform automating physical-to-virtual firewall conversion on-premise.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox