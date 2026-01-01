Sphyrna NGXS AGW-200
Hardware data diode gateway for unidirectional data transfer at 25 Gbps
Sphyrna NGXS AGW-200 Description
The Sphyrna NGXS AGW-200 is a hardware-based adaptive gateway that provides unidirectional data transfer between network segments. The device uses a Common Criteria EAL 4+ certified data diode to ensure one-way communication from a black (pitcher) system to a red (catcher) system. The gateway operates at 25 Gbps interface speeds with a maximum throughput of 20 Gbps. It is manufactured in Canada with no export restrictions and features dual redundant power supplies in a 1U rack-mountable form factor. The AGW-200 uses Apache NiFi/MiNiFi for data processing and Container Based Assured Pipeline (CBAP) for secure commercial filter invocation. CBAP was jointly developed by Sphyrna and the Communications Security Establishment (CSE). The platform supports multiple protocols and filtering capabilities through this software architecture. Security features include UEFI Secure Boot, SELinux in enforcing mode, captive UI without shell access, and Two Knowledgeable Person Control (TKPC). The device complies with ITSG-33/NIST 800-53 standards. Each side (black and red) includes 25 Gbps SFP data ports, 10 Gbps RJ45 audit ports, USB 3.0 ports, and VGA display connections. The device operates in temperatures from 0°C to 50°C and supports 100-240V AC input with a maximum power output of 600 watts.
