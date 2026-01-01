Sucuri Website Security
Sucuri Website Security is a cloud-based website security platform that provides protection for websites through multiple security layers. The platform includes a Website Application Firewall (WAF) that blocks malicious traffic before it reaches the website. The service offers unlimited malware and hack removals performed by security analysts, with service level agreements ranging from 6 to 30 hours depending on the plan tier. The platform conducts automated security scans at intervals from every 30 minutes to every 12 hours, monitoring for malware, blocklist status, DNS issues, uptime, malicious redirects, and SEO spam. Sucuri includes blocklist monitoring and removal services to address reputation issues when websites are flagged by security services. The platform provides SSL support and monitoring, with advanced plans offering SSL certificate transfer capabilities. The service incorporates a content delivery network (CDN) using Anycast technology to improve page load speeds and reduce server load. The platform is designed to work across different content management systems and hosting environments. All plans include 24/7 access to security team support, post-cleanup reports detailing remediation actions, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. The platform offers tiered pricing for individual sites, multi-site packages for web professionals and agencies, and custom enterprise solutions.
