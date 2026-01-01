Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS 12.1 ORION
Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS 12.1 ORION
Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS 12.1 ORION Description
PAN-OS 12.1 ORION is a next-generation firewall operating system that provides network security across physical, virtual, containerized, and cloud environments. The platform uses inline deep learning to detect and prevent zero-day attacks and evasive threats beyond traditional signature-based detection methods. The system includes zero-delay signature updates that propagate to all internet-connected NGFWs within seconds of threat analysis. It provides ML-powered visibility for IoT and connected devices, profiling device type, vendor, model, and firmware information. PAN-OS 12.1 ORION supports deployment across multiple use cases including branch offices, campus networks, data centers, public cloud environments, and 5G networks. The platform offers consistent security controls across hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. The firewall includes AIOps capabilities for predicting firewall health and improving security posture. It integrates with Zero Trust Network Security architectures and provides application-level visibility and control. The platform is available in multiple form factors: Cloud NGFW as a managed service for AWS, VM-Series for virtualized environments, CN-Series for container deployments, and PA-Series as physical appliances. Each form factor maintains consistent security policies and threat prevention capabilities across different deployment scenarios.
Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS 12.1 ORION FAQ
Common questions about Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS 12.1 ORION including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS 12.1 ORION is Next-gen firewall platform with ML-powered threat detection and AI-driven sec developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with 5G, AI Powered Security, Cloud Security.
