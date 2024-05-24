SonicWall TZ80 Description

SonicWall TZ80 is a next-generation firewall designed for small office/home office (SOHO), IoT environments, and micro-SMB deployments. The firewall provides network security through threat protection capabilities and supports both local and cloud-based management options. The TZ80 is part of SonicWall's broader firewall portfolio that includes hardware, virtual, and cloud solutions. The product line offers centralized management through unified platforms, simplified licensing models, and integration with SonicWall's Secure Service Edge architecture. The firewall includes security services for real-time threat protection and can be managed through multiple options including Network Security Manager for centralized control, SonicWall Unified Management for MSP environments, or through managed firewall services (Managed Protection Security Suite) where SonicWall experts handle firewall management. SonicWall firewalls include an embedded warranty program called Cysurance for financial risk mitigation. The TZ80 is positioned as an entry-level firewall solution within the TZ Series, which targets small to mid-size businesses and branch offices with enterprise-grade protection capabilities.