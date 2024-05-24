Instart Web Performance (Legacy)
A legacy web application security and performance optimization solution that combines security controls with performance enhancement features.
A legacy web application security and performance optimization solution that combines security controls with performance enhancement features.
Instart Web Performance (Legacy) Description
Instart Web Performance is a legacy web application security and performance optimization solution designed to protect and enhance web applications. The tool implements various security measures including: - Web application protection against common threats - Performance optimization through content delivery - Security controls for web traffic management - Application layer protection mechanisms Key functionalities include: - Web traffic filtering and monitoring - Content security policy implementation - Performance metrics tracking - Security rule configuration - Web application firewall capabilities The solution operates at the application layer to provide security controls while maintaining website performance and availability.
Instart Web Performance (Legacy) FAQ
Instart Web Performance (Legacy) is A legacy web application security and performance optimization solution that combines security controls with performance enhancement features. developed by Akamai. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Security Configuration, Web Security, Security Monitoring.
