Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway Logo

Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway

EAL 4+ certified unidirectional gateway for secure one-way data transfer

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway Description

The Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway is a hardware appliance designed to enforce one-way data transfer between security domains. The device uses optical-electrical-optical signal conversion to physically guarantee unidirectional data flow, preventing any reverse path for data transmission. The gateway is a 1U rack-mounted appliance with a 10Gbps interface capable of high-speed data transfer. It has achieved Common Criteria EAL 4+ certification and NSA approval, complying with NCDSMO's Raise the Bar (RTB) guidance. The system implements defense in depth through multiple security layers including a hardened operating system with reduced attack surface, Security Enhanced Linux (SELinux) with mandatory access control using the NSA Reference Policy, and secure boot validation. It employs software diversity by using multiple compilers and XML validation engines to prevent single-point vulnerabilities. The device supports TCP and UDP streaming, file transfers, and XML transfers with schema validation out of the box. It includes dual RAIDed hard drives for continued operation during hardware failures. Administration is role-based with a two-person approval system (TKPC) requiring two administrators with distinct roles for major configuration changes. The administrative interface blocks direct shell access and supports multiple languages. The solution addresses cross-domain security requirements for federal government departments, agencies, and Five Eyes partners requiring secure data transfer between different security classification levels.

Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway FAQ

Common questions about Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway is EAL 4+ certified unidirectional gateway for secure one-way data transfer developed by Sphyrna Security. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Compliance, Data Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →