Fortinet FortiGate Description

Fortinet FortiGate is a next-generation firewall that integrates with Radiflow's iSID Industrial Threat Detection System to provide protection for operational technology (OT) environments. The integration leverages Fortinet's open APIs to enable the firewall to receive detailed asset information from iSID's passive network monitoring capabilities. The solution provides visibility into OT networks by identifying and classifying industrial assets including PLCs, RTUs, HMIs, historians, OPC servers, and engineering stations. iSID automatically detects new assets on the network and syncs this information with FortiGate, including asset type, status, IP and MAC addresses, and assigned criticality levels based on business processes. The integration enables automatic creation of firewall rules based on OT asset context. Users can configure policies for different asset types through FortiGate's policy dashboard, with options to allow, block, or take no action on traffic. The system assigns severity scores to assets based on their role in industrial operations, allowing for rules that reflect the actual operational requirements of industrial facilities. Setup requires entering FortiGate identifiers including name, IP address, port, API token, and source/destination interfaces. Once connected, the firewall rules can be configured for incoming and outgoing traffic for each detected asset. The solution addresses security challenges related to IT/OT convergence, Industrial IoT device proliferation, and the increasing complexity of industrial control system networks.