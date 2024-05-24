IP2Location Firewall IP List Description

IP2Location Firewall IP List is a tool that generates firewall rules for blocking or allowing network traffic based on geographic location. The service provides IP address lists organized by country or Autonomous System Number (ASN) that can be implemented in various firewall and network security platforms. The tool supports both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and outputs firewall rules in multiple formats including Apache .htaccess, Nginx, Linux iptables, IIS web.config, Cisco ACL, PeerGuardian2, network-object, Cisco bit bucket, Juniper Junos, MikroTik, WatchGuard Firebox, and ConfigServer Firewall (CSF). Users can select specific countries to block or allow and choose between different rule actions. A free web-based interface allows manual downloads of firewall lists for selected countries. The commercial API subscription enables automated daily downloads and supports multiple countries (up to 10) in a single API call. The API returns compressed files in gzip format containing the firewall rules. Output formats include CIDR notation, netmask formats, and platform-specific configurations. The service provides both allow and deny rule options depending on the security requirements. Files can be delivered as compressed gzip or plain text format through the API.