Versa Next Generation Firewall Description

Versa Next Generation Firewall is a network security platform that provides threat protection, application awareness, and AI-driven threat prevention capabilities. The solution can be deployed across cloud, virtual, and on-premises environments with a unified management console. The firewall includes multiple IDS/IPS engines, antivirus, malware protection, URL filtering, DNS security, and signature-based detection. It incorporates AI-powered Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) that uses machine learning, sandboxing, static and dynamic analysis, and user and entity behavior analytics aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The system inspects both unencrypted and HTTPS/TLS traffic including TLS 1.3. The platform provides visibility and control over 4,500+ applications and can identify and classify over 1 million IoT, OT, and BYOD devices through device fingerprinting capabilities. It includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with AI-driven content analysis for securing files, metadata, and emails. Built-in protections include DoS attack prevention, Carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT), and Application Layer Gateway (ALG). The solution offers zero-touch provisioning, unified policy management, and single-pane-of-glass visibility. It integrates with third-party IAM, SIEMs, DLP engines, SOAR platforms, and encryption engines through native and API integrations. The platform includes AIOps-driven diagnostics for proactive issue detection and resolution. Additional capabilities include on-premises ZTNA for client and clientless deployments, micro-segmentation, and extensibility to SASE architecture with unified policies across SD-WAN, NGFW, SSE, CASB, and ZTNA components.