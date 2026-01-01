Versa Next Generation Firewall
NGFW with threat protection, app visibility, and AI-driven security
Versa Next Generation Firewall
NGFW with threat protection, app visibility, and AI-driven security
Versa Next Generation Firewall Description
Versa Next Generation Firewall is a network security platform that provides threat protection, application awareness, and AI-driven threat prevention capabilities. The solution can be deployed across cloud, virtual, and on-premises environments with a unified management console. The firewall includes multiple IDS/IPS engines, antivirus, malware protection, URL filtering, DNS security, and signature-based detection. It incorporates AI-powered Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) that uses machine learning, sandboxing, static and dynamic analysis, and user and entity behavior analytics aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The system inspects both unencrypted and HTTPS/TLS traffic including TLS 1.3. The platform provides visibility and control over 4,500+ applications and can identify and classify over 1 million IoT, OT, and BYOD devices through device fingerprinting capabilities. It includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with AI-driven content analysis for securing files, metadata, and emails. Built-in protections include DoS attack prevention, Carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT), and Application Layer Gateway (ALG). The solution offers zero-touch provisioning, unified policy management, and single-pane-of-glass visibility. It integrates with third-party IAM, SIEMs, DLP engines, SOAR platforms, and encryption engines through native and API integrations. The platform includes AIOps-driven diagnostics for proactive issue detection and resolution. Additional capabilities include on-premises ZTNA for client and clientless deployments, micro-segmentation, and extensibility to SASE architecture with unified policies across SD-WAN, NGFW, SSE, CASB, and ZTNA components.
Versa Next Generation Firewall FAQ
Common questions about Versa Next Generation Firewall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Versa Next Generation Firewall is NGFW with threat protection, app visibility, and AI-driven security developed by Versa Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, DLP.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership