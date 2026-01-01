Versa Next Generation Firewall Logo

Versa Next Generation Firewall

NGFW with threat protection, app visibility, and AI-driven security

Network Security
Commercial
Versa Next Generation Firewall Description

Versa Next Generation Firewall is a network security platform that provides threat protection, application awareness, and AI-driven threat prevention capabilities. The solution can be deployed across cloud, virtual, and on-premises environments with a unified management console. The firewall includes multiple IDS/IPS engines, antivirus, malware protection, URL filtering, DNS security, and signature-based detection. It incorporates AI-powered Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) that uses machine learning, sandboxing, static and dynamic analysis, and user and entity behavior analytics aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The system inspects both unencrypted and HTTPS/TLS traffic including TLS 1.3. The platform provides visibility and control over 4,500+ applications and can identify and classify over 1 million IoT, OT, and BYOD devices through device fingerprinting capabilities. It includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with AI-driven content analysis for securing files, metadata, and emails. Built-in protections include DoS attack prevention, Carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT), and Application Layer Gateway (ALG). The solution offers zero-touch provisioning, unified policy management, and single-pane-of-glass visibility. It integrates with third-party IAM, SIEMs, DLP engines, SOAR platforms, and encryption engines through native and API integrations. The platform includes AIOps-driven diagnostics for proactive issue detection and resolution. Additional capabilities include on-premises ZTNA for client and clientless deployments, micro-segmentation, and extensibility to SASE architecture with unified policies across SD-WAN, NGFW, SSE, CASB, and ZTNA components.

Versa Next Generation Firewall FAQ

Versa Next Generation Firewall is NGFW with threat protection, app visibility, and AI-driven security developed by Versa Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, DLP.

