Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Description

Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a web security solution available in on-premises, hybrid, and cloud deployment models. The platform provides web traffic inspection and filtering to protect users accessing the internet from any location or device. The solution includes URL and category filtering that assigns websites to risk categories and blocks access to malicious content. SSL decryption capabilities enable inspection of encrypted traffic to detect threats and prevent data exfiltration. Zero-day malware protection combines machine learning, inline emulation-based sandboxing, and threat intelligence to identify unknown threats in real time. The platform integrates Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) to isolate potentially dangerous web content, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) functionality for cloud application visibility and control, and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities to prevent sensitive data leakage. The dedicated egress IP option allows organizations to maintain traffic control and manage IP reputation through unique dedicated IPs. Skyhigh SWG has received FedRAMP High Authorization for federal and public sector deployments. All solutions are accessible through a single cloud platform console. The product supports regulatory compliance requirements and provides protection for extended workforces accessing web resources from various locations and devices.