Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Logo

Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG)

Cloud-based web security gateway with threat protection and data loss prevention

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Description

Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a web security solution available in on-premises, hybrid, and cloud deployment models. The platform provides web traffic inspection and filtering to protect users accessing the internet from any location or device. The solution includes URL and category filtering that assigns websites to risk categories and blocks access to malicious content. SSL decryption capabilities enable inspection of encrypted traffic to detect threats and prevent data exfiltration. Zero-day malware protection combines machine learning, inline emulation-based sandboxing, and threat intelligence to identify unknown threats in real time. The platform integrates Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) to isolate potentially dangerous web content, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) functionality for cloud application visibility and control, and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities to prevent sensitive data leakage. The dedicated egress IP option allows organizations to maintain traffic control and manage IP reputation through unique dedicated IPs. Skyhigh SWG has received FedRAMP High Authorization for federal and public sector deployments. All solutions are accessible through a single cloud platform console. The product supports regulatory compliance requirements and provides protection for extended workforces accessing web resources from various locations and devices.

Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) FAQ

Common questions about Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is Cloud-based web security gateway with threat protection and data loss prevention developed by Skyhigh Security. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →