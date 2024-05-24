CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Enea Messaging Security Logo

Enea Messaging Security

by Enea

Messaging security platform for mobile operators to block spam and fraud

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|Enterprise
Spam Prevention
Enea Messaging Security Description

Enea Messaging Security is a messaging security platform designed for mobile network operators, aggregators, and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers. The solution monitors and protects messaging traffic across SMS, MMS, RCS, and REST APIs. The platform uses global messaging threat intelligence and machine learning techniques for real-time detection and protection against messaging threats. It addresses multiple security and revenue protection use cases including spam filtering, phishing prevention, fraud detection, and compliance with anti-spam regulations. The solution includes an SMS firewall component that protects mobile network operators and subscribers from phishing and spam threats. It provides A2P (Application-to-Person) revenue protection by detecting and preventing grey route fraud and SIMBank delivery methods that cause revenue leakage. The platform offers messaging threat intelligence capabilities for security management, analysis, response, and remediation of messaging threat events. It includes protection against Artificial Inflation of Traffic (AIT) to mitigate financial and reputational risks. The solution helps organizations comply with laws and regulations while providing insights into messaging traffic patterns. It supports value-based pricing strategies for A2P SMS by generating messaging insights to determine billing approaches for different message types.

Enea Messaging Security FAQ

Common questions about Enea Messaging Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Enea Messaging Security is Messaging security platform for mobile operators to block spam and fraud developed by Enea. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Spam Prevention.

