Sophos Firewall Logo

Sophos Firewall

Next-gen firewall with SD-WAN, ZTNA, and automated threat response capabilities

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sophos Firewall Description

Sophos Firewall is a next-generation firewall that provides network security with integrated capabilities for modern hybrid networks. The product includes deep packet inspection with intrusion prevention, web protection, and application control to detect threats including ransomware and data breaches. The firewall features Active Threat Response, which automatically identifies and blocks active threats using threat intelligence from SophosLabs, Sophos MDR analysts, or third-party sources. It coordinates automated responses across Sophos products through Synchronized Security to isolate threats and prevent lateral movement. The XGS Series appliances use Xstream architecture to accelerate SaaS, SD-WAN, VPN, and cloud traffic while performing TLS 1.3 decryption and deep packet inspection. The architecture offloads trusted traffic from the DPI engine at hardware or software level. Built-in SD-WAN and Zero Trust Network Access capabilities support remote workforce and distributed locations. The firewall integrates with cloud-delivered network security services including DNS Protection, Zero-Day Threat Protection, and Network Detection and Response. Management is centralized through Sophos Central cloud console, which manages firewalls alongside other Sophos products including wireless networks, switches, endpoints, mobile devices, servers, and email protection. Hardware appliances support add-on modules for high-speed copper, fiber, Power over Ethernet, 5G, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Sophos Firewall FAQ

Common questions about Sophos Firewall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sophos Firewall is Next-gen firewall with SD-WAN, ZTNA, and automated threat response capabilities developed by Sophos. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Centralized Management, Cloud Security, TLS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
452
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
170
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →