Sophos Firewall Description

Sophos Firewall is a next-generation firewall that provides network security with integrated capabilities for modern hybrid networks. The product includes deep packet inspection with intrusion prevention, web protection, and application control to detect threats including ransomware and data breaches. The firewall features Active Threat Response, which automatically identifies and blocks active threats using threat intelligence from SophosLabs, Sophos MDR analysts, or third-party sources. It coordinates automated responses across Sophos products through Synchronized Security to isolate threats and prevent lateral movement. The XGS Series appliances use Xstream architecture to accelerate SaaS, SD-WAN, VPN, and cloud traffic while performing TLS 1.3 decryption and deep packet inspection. The architecture offloads trusted traffic from the DPI engine at hardware or software level. Built-in SD-WAN and Zero Trust Network Access capabilities support remote workforce and distributed locations. The firewall integrates with cloud-delivered network security services including DNS Protection, Zero-Day Threat Protection, and Network Detection and Response. Management is centralized through Sophos Central cloud console, which manages firewalls alongside other Sophos products including wireless networks, switches, endpoints, mobile devices, servers, and email protection. Hardware appliances support add-on modules for high-speed copper, fiber, Power over Ethernet, 5G, and Wi-Fi connectivity.