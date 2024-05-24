Hillstone Networks Integrative Cybersecurity Logo

Hillstone Networks Integrative Cybersecurity Description

Hillstone Networks Integrative Cybersecurity is a comprehensive security platform that combines multiple security technologies into an integrated solution. The platform includes next-generation firewall capabilities for edge protection, network detection and response for continuous network monitoring, and extended detection and response for threat correlation across multiple data sources. The solution provides Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) functionality with support for diverse authentication schemes across major operating systems and continuous monitoring with intelligent enforcement. Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) capabilities cover bare-metal hosts, VMs, containers, and serverless environments across hybrid and multicloud deployments. The platform includes microsegmentation features for managing network access between workloads with Layer 4-7 protection across virtual deployments. Secure SD-WAN functionality delivers security for distributed enterprises with visibility into user, device, and access behavior across locations. AI-powered threat detection capabilities are integrated throughout the platform to identify and mitigate attacks. The NDR component offers comprehensive traffic visibility and anomaly detection with integration capabilities for SOAR, SIEM, and third-party systems. The XDR solution collects and correlates data from multiple sources to detect, triage, investigate, hunt, and respond to threats while reducing SOC alert fatigue.

Hillstone Networks Integrative Cybersecurity is Integrated cybersecurity platform with NGFW, NDR, XDR, ZTNA, and CWPP capabilities developed by Hillstone Networks.

