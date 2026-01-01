F5 BIG-IP Local Traffic Manager Logo

F5 BIG-IP Local Traffic Manager

Application delivery controller with load balancing and traffic management

F5 BIG-IP Local Traffic Manager (LTM) is an application delivery controller that manages network traffic between clients and application servers. The product operates as a full proxy, sitting between clients and hosts to control traffic flow through pre-configured virtual servers. BIG-IP LTM provides load balancing capabilities that distribute application traffic across multiple servers and cloud environments. It performs health monitoring to verify the status of applications and resources, and uses traffic steering to direct specific traffic types to appropriate resources. The product includes SSL/TLS offloading and encryption capabilities, supporting various cipher suites and Perfect Forward Secrecy. It offers Post-Quantum Cryptography readiness for future-proof encryption. BIG-IP LTM provides DDoS attack detection and mitigation across multiple vectors. Performance optimization features include TCP optimization for mobile performance, caching to offload repetitive traffic from application servers, and support for emerging protocols like MQTT for IoT clients. The product includes iRules, a scripting language for customizing traffic management at layers 4-7. BIG-IP LTM provides operational intelligence through F5 Analytics for application monitoring, high-speed logging capabilities, and data export to third-party analytics platforms. It can be deployed on F5 hardware appliances (rSeries and VELOS chassis) or as virtual editions on hypervisors and cloud platforms. The product integrates with ICAP services for data loss prevention and virus protection, and supports deployment across hybrid and multicloud environments.

F5 BIG-IP Local Traffic Manager is Application delivery controller with load balancing and traffic management developed by F5. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Application Security, Cloud Security.

