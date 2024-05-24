Megaport Firewall as a Service Hosting Description

Megaport Firewall as a Service Hosting is a platform that enables organizations to deploy virtual firewall instances across over 100 global locations. The service allows users to bring their own firewall vendor licenses and deploy them on Megaport Virtual Edge infrastructure. The platform supports virtual firewall solutions from Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Cisco. Users can deploy firewall instances in approximately 60 seconds and manage them through their existing orchestration tools. The service operates on a bring-your-own-license model where customers provide their own virtual firewall licenses. Megaport Virtual Edge instances can be configured with different performance tiers to support various throughput requirements, with capabilities exceeding 10Gbps. Each Virtual Edge instance supports up to 25 connections within the Megaport ecosystem, enabling connectivity to cloud providers, data centers, and internet services. The platform is designed for multicloud and hybrid cloud security architectures. Use cases include implementing security controls between multiple cloud environments, establishing security demarcation points between data centers and cloud services, and creating centralized security inspection points for traffic between data centers, clouds, and the internet. The service offers month-to-month contract options and operates on a pay-as-you-go pricing model. Organizations maintain control over firewall policies and configurations through their existing management and orchestration platforms.