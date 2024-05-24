SonicWall Gen 8 TZ Series Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Description

SonicWall Gen 8 TZ Series is a next-generation firewall designed for small and medium-sized businesses and branch locations. The firewall provides network security through stateful packet inspection, intrusion prevention, and application control capabilities. The product includes Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), a multi-engine cloud-based sandbox service that uses Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI) technology to detect threats in encrypted traffic. The firewall supports deep packet inspection of TLS/SSL traffic to identify malicious content within encrypted connections. The TZ Series includes integrated SD-WAN functionality to optimize network traffic across multiple WAN connections. Zero-Touch Deployment capabilities enable remote configuration and deployment of distributed firewalls. The product supports centralized management for configuration administration across multiple devices. The firewall offers VPN connectivity with SSL-VPN support and 802.11ac wireless capabilities. Select models include Power over Ethernet (PoE/PoE+) support for connected devices. The product integrates with SonicWall SonicWave wireless access points through 2.5/5 GbE ports for multi-gigabit wireless throughput. The TZ Series includes a built-in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) connector for Cloud Secure Edge integration. The product runs on SonicOS operating system and uses multi-core, parallel-processing hardware architecture with single-pass, stream-based inspection. Available models include TZ680, TZ670, TZ600/TZ600P, TZ580, TZ570/TZ570P, TZ500, TZ470, TZ400, TZ370, and TZ270, with varying throughput specifications ranging from 1.9 Gbps to 5 Gbps for firewall inspection.