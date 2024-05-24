Xcitium Web Protection Logo

Xcitium Web Protection

Cloud-based web filtering solution protecting against malware and phishing

Network Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Xcitium Web Protection is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Xcitium Web Protection Description

Xcitium Web Protection is a cloud-based web filtering solution that provides protection from online threats including viruses, malware, ransomware, and phishing. The solution routes all incoming and outgoing web traffic through its inspection system, allowing or denying access based on safe lists, block lists, and criteria such as URL, keyword, or rating. It uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify sites containing undesirable content. The platform is 100% cloud-based with no software installation required, only needing a simple DNS redirect to a cloud server. It offers flexible deployment options including SaaS, dedicated infrastructure, and roaming agents for off-network protection. The solution supports Windows, Mac, and Chromebook devices for both on-network and off-network filtering. Web filtering capabilities include a comprehensive set of predefined threat categories, custom category creation, AI-based classification engine, and coverage for more than 99% of the ActiveWeb. Policies can be configured by user, user group, location, and device, with support for Active Directory Groups. The platform includes customizable and default policies with safe search settings. Reporting features provide extensive predefined and customizable reports, real-time browsing view for monitoring and troubleshooting, at-a-glance dashboard for system performance and user activity overview, email notifications for blocked category access attempts, scheduled reports, report export functionality, and Syslog support. The solution includes extensive APIs and manages web traffic to prioritize critical business applications while limiting non-essential usage.

Xcitium Web Protection FAQ

Common questions about Xcitium Web Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Xcitium Web Protection is Cloud-based web filtering solution protecting against malware and phishing developed by Xcitium. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with URL Filtering, Web Security, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox