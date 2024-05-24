Xcitium Web Protection
Cloud-based web filtering solution protecting against malware and phishing
Xcitium Web Protection Description
Xcitium Web Protection is a cloud-based web filtering solution that provides protection from online threats including viruses, malware, ransomware, and phishing. The solution routes all incoming and outgoing web traffic through its inspection system, allowing or denying access based on safe lists, block lists, and criteria such as URL, keyword, or rating. It uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify sites containing undesirable content. The platform is 100% cloud-based with no software installation required, only needing a simple DNS redirect to a cloud server. It offers flexible deployment options including SaaS, dedicated infrastructure, and roaming agents for off-network protection. The solution supports Windows, Mac, and Chromebook devices for both on-network and off-network filtering. Web filtering capabilities include a comprehensive set of predefined threat categories, custom category creation, AI-based classification engine, and coverage for more than 99% of the ActiveWeb. Policies can be configured by user, user group, location, and device, with support for Active Directory Groups. The platform includes customizable and default policies with safe search settings. Reporting features provide extensive predefined and customizable reports, real-time browsing view for monitoring and troubleshooting, at-a-glance dashboard for system performance and user activity overview, email notifications for blocked category access attempts, scheduled reports, report export functionality, and Syslog support. The solution includes extensive APIs and manages web traffic to prioritize critical business applications while limiting non-essential usage.
Xcitium Web Protection FAQ
Common questions about Xcitium Web Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Xcitium Web Protection is Cloud-based web filtering solution protecting against malware and phishing developed by Xcitium. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with URL Filtering, Web Security, Cloud Security.
