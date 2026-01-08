Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller Description

Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller (vADC) is an application delivery solution designed to manage application traffic and ensure application availability. The product consists of three components that can be deployed individually or combined. The Virtual Traffic Manager component provides load balancing and traffic management capabilities for applications. It handles application performance optimization and traffic distribution across infrastructure. The Services Director component provides automation and capacity-based licensing for virtual application delivery controllers. It enables organizations to scale and manage virtual ADC deployments. The Web Application Firewall component provides application layer security, including protection against application layer attacks and support for PCI-DSS compliance requirements. The solution monitors application traffic in real-time and is designed to maintain application uptime during peak load conditions. Organizations can mix and match the three components based on their specific application delivery and security requirements.