Comodo Website Security

Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup

Comodo Website Security is a comprehensive website protection platform that combines multiple security and performance features. The service provides daily malware scanning with automated and manual malware removal capabilities, utilizing an industry-leading malware database to detect and eliminate threats. The platform includes a Web Application Firewall (WAF) that offers DDoS protection, malicious bot mitigation, brute force protection, and SQL injection protection. A Content Delivery Network (CDN) is integrated to provide speed acceleration, page asset preloading, image optimization, and mobile optimization. Additional features include Premium DNS with Global Anycast DNS, DNSSEC, and load balancing capabilities. The service performs brand reputation and blacklist monitoring, vulnerability detection, and provides instant notifications when threats are detected. Website backup functionality includes daily automatic file and database backups with easy restoration capabilities, supporting all content management systems with secure encrypted off-site storage. The platform monitors websites continuously and has analyzed over 100 billion files for malware across more than 500,000 protected websites. The service is available through monthly or annual subscription plans, with pricing starting at $8.25 per month when billed annually or $9.99 per month for monthly billing.

Comodo Website Security is Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup

