13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION Description
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION is a comprehensive network security solution that provides multi-layered protection for enterprise networks. The platform implements 13 distinct security layers designed to protect network infrastructure from various cyber threats. As a network protection system, it aims to provide defense-in-depth security architecture by combining multiple security controls and technologies into a unified platform. The solution is designed to safeguard organizational networks through layered security mechanisms that work together to detect, prevent, and respond to network-based threats. The platform focuses on providing total network protection through its multi-layered approach, offering organizations a consolidated security solution for their network infrastructure.
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION FAQ
Common questions about 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Network Security, Threat Prevention, Firewall.
