SonicWall NS _sp_ Series Next-Gen Firewall Description

The SonicWall NS sp Series is a high-end next-generation firewall designed for large distributed enterprises, data centers, government agencies, and service providers. The series delivers advanced threat protection through Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI) technology and Reassembly-Free Deep Packet Inspection (RFDPI) to detect zero-day and unknown malware. The firewall supports multi-instance architecture using containerized technology, allowing multiple independent firewall instances, software versions, and configurations to run on the same hardware. This eliminates the need to manage multiple physical appliances for multi-tenancy scenarios. The platform includes Unified Policy functionality that combines Layer 3 to Layer 7 access and security rules into a single policy, reducing rule management overhead and configuration errors. The series offers high port density with multiple 100/40/10 GbE interfaces and can process millions of simultaneous encrypted and unencrypted connections. Models in the series range from the NS sp 10700 to NS sp 15700, with firewall inspection throughput ranging from 42 Gbps to 120.3 Gbps depending on the model. The firewalls feature redundant power supplies, fans, and built-in storage modules for logs, reports, and firmware backup files. The platform integrates with SonicWall Capture Labs Threat Research team for threat intelligence, utilizing over one million security sensors across more than 200 countries. The firewalls can be managed through cloud-based or on-premises centralized management systems, providing single-pane-of-glass visibility across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Deployment options include network edge, data center core, virtualized platforms, and cloud environments. The series supports VPN connectivity and includes intrusion prevention system (IPS) capabilities with throughput varying by model.