Fortra SWG Description

Fortra SWG is a cloud-native secure web gateway that protects users, networks, and corporate data from internet-based threats. The solution inspects all incoming and outgoing web traffic for malicious content and sensitive information using a single proxy architecture built on zero trust principles. The platform provides multi-layered defense through a cloud firewall and multi-dimensional malware engine to detect and neutralize threats including malware, zero-day attacks, and browser-based attacks. It filters access to harmful websites such as malware and phishing sites while enforcing organizational security policies. Fortra SWG includes AI-powered phishing detection to identify and block sophisticated phishing attempts. Remote browser isolation loads web content in a secure, isolated environment to protect against potential malware infections. The solution monitors all inbound and outbound internet traffic to assess data activity and enforce data loss prevention policies, preventing unintentional sharing of sensitive information such as customer data, HIPAA data, and financial information. Additional capabilities include shadow IT detection to identify unauthorized use of web applications and services, and content filtering to enforce acceptable use policies by restricting access to inappropriate websites. Organizations can use the platform to enforce policies prohibiting social media access or preventing certain types of downloads.