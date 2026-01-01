Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure Description
Array Networks AVX Series is a network hyperconverged infrastructure platform designed for deploying virtualized network and security functions in enterprise or service provider data centers. The platform consolidates multiple network services including next-generation firewalls, SSL VPNs, load balancing, web application firewalls, and IPS/IDS from both Array Networks and third-party vendors. The AVX Series virtualizes and reserves resources such as CPU, RAM, I/O, and SSL on a per virtual appliance basis to deliver performance comparable to purpose-built hardware. The platform automates resource assignment, CPU pinning, NUMA boundaries, and physical/virtual port mapping to simplify deployment and ensure guaranteed SLAs. The platform supports deployment of up to 64 virtual machines on a single system with multiple instance sizes. It provides hardware-accelerated SSL encryption for enhanced performance and includes high availability architecture for both platforms and virtual appliances. Service chaining capabilities allow linking multiple hosted virtual appliances to create defense-in-depth protection for application traffic. The AVX Series is available in three platform options: AVX5800, AVX7800, and AVX9800. The platform supports Array Networks virtual appliances for ADC, SSL VPN, WAF, and SSL intercept, as well as third-party security functions and open-source software running on Ubuntu or CentOS.
