Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure Logo

Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure Description

Array Networks AVX Series is a network hyperconverged infrastructure platform designed for deploying virtualized network and security functions in enterprise or service provider data centers. The platform consolidates multiple network services including next-generation firewalls, SSL VPNs, load balancing, web application firewalls, and IPS/IDS from both Array Networks and third-party vendors. The AVX Series virtualizes and reserves resources such as CPU, RAM, I/O, and SSL on a per virtual appliance basis to deliver performance comparable to purpose-built hardware. The platform automates resource assignment, CPU pinning, NUMA boundaries, and physical/virtual port mapping to simplify deployment and ensure guaranteed SLAs. The platform supports deployment of up to 64 virtual machines on a single system with multiple instance sizes. It provides hardware-accelerated SSL encryption for enhanced performance and includes high availability architecture for both platforms and virtual appliances. Service chaining capabilities allow linking multiple hosted virtual appliances to create defense-in-depth protection for application traffic. The AVX Series is available in three platform options: AVX5800, AVX7800, and AVX9800. The platform supports Array Networks virtual appliances for ADC, SSL VPN, WAF, and SSL intercept, as well as third-party security functions and open-source software running on Ubuntu or CentOS.

Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure FAQ

Common questions about Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure is Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions developed by Array Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Firewall, IDS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →