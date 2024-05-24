Cohesive VNS3 Cloud Firewall Description

Cohesive VNS3 Cloud Firewall is a virtual network security appliance designed for cloud environments. The product provides layer 3-7 firewall policy enforcement, network segmentation, and network address translation (NAT) capabilities within a single device. The firewall can be deployed across multiple cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, as well as on-premises environments through VMware. It offers an API for dynamic configuration and automated responses to network events. VNS3 includes an IPsec VPN capability for site-to-site connectivity and user VPN access control. The product features a plugin system that allows users to run containerized network functions at the network edge, including web application firewalls and network intrusion detection systems of their choice. The firewall provides a management console and API for configuration and monitoring. Users can manage plugin configurations directly through the VNS3 interface. The product is available through public cloud marketplaces, private image sharing, or as VDI/VDK files for import into various virtualized environments. VNS3 supports network topology management and can function as a transit network gateway for multicloud deployments. The product includes capabilities for full network encryption and zero trust networking implementations.