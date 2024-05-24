SiteLock Website Security Solutions Logo

SiteLock Website Security Solutions

by SiteLock

Website security platform with malware scanning, WAF, and CDN protection

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market
Web SecurityWafDdosSql Injection
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SiteLock Website Security Solutions Description

SiteLock is a website security platform that provides automated protection for websites against cyber threats. The platform offers daily website scanning to detect malware, viruses, and other security issues with real-time notifications when threats are identified. The solution includes automated malware removal capabilities that detect and eliminate malicious content from websites. It provides vulnerability patching for content management systems to address security weaknesses before exploitation. The platform incorporates a Web Application Firewall (WAF) that protects against advanced cyber threats including OWASP Top Ten vulnerabilities. SiteLock includes a Content Delivery Network (CDN) to handle high volumes of website traffic while improving site speed and SEO performance. The platform offers website backup functionality to protect against malicious activity and human errors. It provides continuous monitoring through an automated dashboard with alert emails for security events. The solution is designed to protect against various attack types including DDoS attacks, XSS attacks, SQL injection attacks, and bad bots. It offers PCI compliance reporting for eCommerce sites handling sensitive customer data such as credit card information. The platform supports multiple content management systems including WordPress, WooCommerce, Drupal, Magento, and Microsoft IIS/.NET. SiteLock provides tiered protection plans ranging from basic scanning and backup to comprehensive business and eCommerce security solutions.

SiteLock Website Security Solutions FAQ

Common questions about SiteLock Website Security Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SiteLock Website Security Solutions is Website security platform with malware scanning, WAF, and CDN protection developed by SiteLock. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Web Security, WAF, DDOS.

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