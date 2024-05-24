NSFOCUS Web Application Firewall Logo

NSFOCUS Web Application Firewall

WAF protecting web applications from cyber attacks

NSFOCUS Web Application Firewall Description

NSFOCUS Web Application Firewall is a security solution designed to protect web applications and enterprises from advanced cyber attacks. The product functions as a network security appliance that monitors, filters, and blocks malicious HTTP/HTTPS traffic targeting web applications. The WAF is positioned as part of NSFOCUS's broader network and cyber security portfolio for enterprises and carriers. It provides protection against common web application vulnerabilities and attack vectors that threaten web-based services. As a web application firewall, the product sits between web applications and the internet, inspecting incoming traffic and blocking requests that match known attack patterns or exhibit malicious behavior. This helps prevent exploitation of web application vulnerabilities before they can compromise backend systems or data. The solution is designed for organizations that need to secure their web applications against threats such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and other OWASP-identified vulnerabilities. It serves enterprises and service providers requiring protection for their web-facing applications and services.

