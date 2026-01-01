Zecurion Secure Web Gateway
Zecurion Secure Web Gateway Description
Zecurion Secure Web Gateway is a network security solution that controls access to web resources and protects against threats. The solution operates in enterprise networks supporting up to 200,000 workstations with bandwidth capacity up to 10 Gbit/s. The product includes a built-in IDS/IPS module for attack prevention and supports multiple protocols including HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP over HTTP. It provides content filtering using a database of over 5 million URLs across more than 100 resource categories, with daily updates and manual categorization by human analysts. The solution offers per-user granularity for security policies and detailed per-user reporting. It features website caching to maintain network performance and is designed to handle enterprise-level network loads without affecting existing processes. Deployment is platform-independent and does not require agent installation on endpoints. The solution can be deployed within one day without interrupting employee work. It integrates natively with Zecurion DLP for data loss prevention capabilities and supports integration with other software through ICAP protocol. The product provides fast categorization of new and unknown websites and enables organizations to enforce compliance with regulatory requirements including GDPR.
