Firewall configuration analysis and compliance testing tool

Network Security
Commercial
Cybrhawk Firewall Analyzer is a firewall management and analysis tool that provides visibility into firewall configurations across multiple vendors. The tool standardizes configuration data from different firewall vendors to enable centralized analysis and monitoring. The analyzer performs continuous testing of firewall configurations to identify security issues, compliance violations, and potential vulnerabilities. It evaluates firewall rules and configurations to detect weaknesses that could be exposed through configuration changes. The tool supports audit and analysis activities, risk assessment of firewall configurations, security posture evaluation, rule optimization, and remediation workflows. It aims to reduce audit planning activities and associated costs while enabling proactive discovery of firewall weaknesses. The analyzer provides continuous compliance monitoring capabilities to ensure firewalls maintain required security standards and regulatory requirements. It consolidates firewall state information across the organization to provide a unified view of the firewall infrastructure.

Cybrhawk Firewall Analyzer is Firewall configuration analysis and compliance testing tool developed by CybrHawk. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Configuration Management.

